3G technology will soon be a thing of the past – affecting the cell phone in your pocket and even the monitoring of offenders on house arrest.
The transition has already begun, with AT&T ceasing its use of 3G technology on Tuesday, February 22. Verizon will end its services by December 31 of this year. T-Mobile, which owns Sprint, will finish shutting down its combined services by July 1. That will happen in phases between now and then, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Proper preparation will ensure most people don't even notice the impact.
Some cell phones will not be able to make calls unless they are connected to Wi-Fi, but more concerning would be the ankle bracelets that individuals wear when they are under house arrest. These monitors used to only run on 3G.
Steve Marshall owns Private Probations Services, which manages most of the ankle monitoring system in Northwest Missouri. Their main focus is Buchanan, Andrew and Nodaway County.
“The manufacturer, which is called Alcohol Monitoring Systems, they got behind this – way back almost a year ago… making sure we were ahead of the game and that’s exactly what they did,” Marshall said. “Within the last two to three months, we’ve changed out our entire inventory… they’re really the same bracelets, only with the updated software for the 4G.”
Pro Cellular LLC is a cell phone repair company located on the Belt Highway, south of Gene Field Road. Mathew Graf owns the business and Eric Ashworth is the manager.
“You have all of these evolutionary things within the network that actually just increase the mobility of the phone device,” Graf said. “
Apple’s iPhone 6 and Samsung’s Galaxy S5 will continue to work, but any devices that are older in these series will not be able to connect to the internet, text or call on mobile networks.
“You can’t just go and plug in a 5G chip into the phone, everything is micro soldered together… the brain for the device has to be compatible with that chipset,” Ashworth said.
3G technology is also used in home security systems, car emergency alert systems and healthcare devices. If you are worried whether your device is compatible with 4G, check with the manufacturer of the device.
