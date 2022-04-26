In 1926, a bandit walked into the Bank of North St. Joseph, a yellow brick building on the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and Jefferson Street. But that day, he picked the wrong bank to rob.
At gunpoint, the bandit took the bank president back into the vault to steal some money. But what he didn't know is that the president stashed a gun in the vault. As the robber closed the vault, the president stuck the barrel of the gun in the door. The robber opened the vault to see what happened, and the bank president shot him dead.
Since then, that building has changed with the times. It went from a bank to a jewelry store to storage. Now the front of it is a pile of rubble.
On April 8, a car backed into the building causing some of it to collapse. The driver abandoned the car before police arrived on the scene. Now the owner and the city have to figure out how to save the nearly 120-year-old building.
Tom Fanning, who owns the building, bought it back in 1999 so he could use the property for his trash business. He said he wants to do everything he can to save the building but he needs money.
“We're in limbo on it right now on the financing because we first want to see if the vehicle had insurance and then kind of looking to see what kind of finances we got through the historical society,” Fanning said.
Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner, wants to pitch in.
“He's willing to leave it up if we can figure out a way to help with that,” Schutte said. “We're trying to see if there's some money to help or if there's a plan. We're hopeful.”
Saving the building depends on if the vehicle involved in the accident is insured because Fanning said he has no other way to finance the rehab.
“If they don't have insurance, then more than likely we're going to probably demo it,” Fanning said.
There is the opportunity to sell the property but Fanning said he wouldn’t do that since he needs it to live and work.
“There's just no way without simply selling the whole property, which I need for the business,” Fanning said.
If Fanning decides he wants to demolish the building, it likely would go through the city’s demo delay process since the building is more than 100 years old. The city wants to do anything it can to save the structure since it's a vital part of St. Joseph Avenue.
“It's an important building,” Schutte said. “The whole area is going to be really important. That's the conduit for the new trails, people are going to be coming in along there, so making St. Joe Avenue look good and feel appealing and stuff is important right now.”
The building also has its fair share of history. The walk-in vault is still there, which was a scene of a second robbery five years after the one in 1926. But that time the bank president was outnumbered. A gang of four got away with about $1,200.
“We're going to do everything we can to preserve it,” Fanning said. “And if you can't, then it's going to have to be demoed. At some point, the city will make that decision as I start to run out of options because we can't leave (the building) like this, it's unsafe.”
