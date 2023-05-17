Paul Janicek and Spencer Engelman

Paul Janicek, the CEO of DocuLock LLC, left, welcomes Spencer Engelman, right, to the company. Engelman was awarded and will take over the newest franchise for the company in Blue Springs, Missouri. The franchise is worth $43,500. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A St. Joseph-founded company is expanding its operations while providing a recent college graduate with a special business opportunity. 

DocuLock LLC, a company that specializes in things like document scanning and archiving, partnered with the Missouri Small Business Development Center of Northwest Missouri State University to create an opportunity for students to get into the world of business. 

