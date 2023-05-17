A St. Joseph-founded company is expanding its operations while providing a recent college graduate with a special business opportunity.
DocuLock LLC, a company that specializes in things like document scanning and archiving, partnered with the Missouri Small Business Development Center of Northwest Missouri State University to create an opportunity for students to get into the world of business.
Spencer Engelman a Northwest Missouri State University with a major in business management, will take over the newest franchise for the DocuLock company in Blue Springs, Missouri. The franchise is worth $43,500.
Between graduating and getting into the workforce, change is ever-present but also motivating, Engelman said.
"I'm just really excited to be a part of this team (and) to start working. I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity than this," Engelman said.
DocuLock has been in business since April 2017 and was founded in St. Joseph. The clients range from small businesses to government entities. Including the newest franchise, DocuLock has five locations across the county. Four are in Missouri and one is located in California.
Engelman said that the opportunity to get started in the workforce right out of college presents him with a variety of learning opportunities.
"I'd really like to just learn as much as I can from everyone because they've obviously been doing this a lot longer than I have," Engelman said. "Then I'd like to just start doing this full time and just see how far we can grow."
Rebecca Lobina, director of the Missouri Small Business Development Center, said the mission of the center is to educate business owners and entrepreneurs to become successful.
She explained her role in relation to helping graduates making the next step.
"I help entrepreneurs with either getting started or growing their business," Lobina said. "We are able to bring resources to the client without any charge because of how we're funded, which is through the Small Business Administration, as well as matching funds from Northwest," Lobina said.
Engelman has also had plenty of support along the way including from his fiancée, Ariana Napier.
"I'm really excited. He's worked really hard, especially just in school," Napier said. "With the opportunities that he's tried to have, he really put himself out there and just dedicated himself to finding something that he actually wanted to do."
DocuLock management visited Northwest classes to speak and engage with the students.
From that, many candidates from Northwest signed up to show interest. The initial number was around 20 and was then shaved down to 10. Each finalist came into the office to get an overview of the different aspects of the business, including sales, production and preparation.
DocuLock management felt that Engelman hit it out of the park.
Heather Janicek, the CFO of DocuLock, said that Engelman made an impression right off the bat with his professionalism.
"When he came in, he clicked with the whole group," Janicek said. "It was very obvious that he wanted to learn and he took it seriously but was enjoying it as well. That was really important to us."
Paul Janicek, the CEO of DocuLock, said he believes that Engelman will be a great addition to the company and is excited to see his next steps in the workforce.
"Somebody told me a long time ago to enjoy the small wins whenever they happen ... we're going to sit back and enjoy this one, as I hope he is as well," Janicek said. "Spencer is one of those very bright young men, everyone brings something to the table ... he is somebody that's willing to learn, that's extremely hungry to go out there and grow. We're here to support and encourage and help him grow that."
Engelman offered advice for young entrepreneurs wanting to get into the field of business.
"Learn as much as you can from every opportunity that you can. Don't shy away from opportunities ... the worst they can tell you is no. Just apply to as many things as you can and be open-minded," Engelman said.
Paul Janicek said DocuLock will look to continue to create opportunities for students going forward.
"We look forward to giving back as much as we can. We owe this community a lot," Janicek said.
