NPG placeholder

Family-owned News-Press & Gazette Company announces today that it has agreed, after decades of local ownership, to sell its commercial printing facility located in St. Joseph, Missouri, along with its newspapers located outside of St. Joseph, to the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company, CherryRoad Media. The sale does not include the St. Joseph News-Press and is expected to be finalized no later than June 1.

The News-Press & Gazette Company, owned by members of the Bradley family, has a long history in newspapers, starting with Henry D. Bradley who purchased the St. Joseph News-Press & Gazette in 1951. The company, now in its fourth generation of family leadership, is led by David R. Bradley, Jr. as CEO and Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.