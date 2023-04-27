Family-owned News-Press & Gazette Company announces today that it has agreed, after decades of local ownership, to sell its commercial printing facility located in St. Joseph, Missouri, along with its newspapers located outside of St. Joseph, to the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company, CherryRoad Media. The sale does not include the St. Joseph News-Press and is expected to be finalized no later than June 1.
The News-Press & Gazette Company, owned by members of the Bradley family, has a long history in newspapers, starting with Henry D. Bradley who purchased the St. Joseph News-Press & Gazette in 1951. The company, now in its fourth generation of family leadership, is led by David R. Bradley, Jr. as CEO and Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.
“It has been an honor for my family to serve these communities,” said Bradley. “We cherish the friendships we have created with our employees and partnerships with local businesses. It is because of our dedication to our communities and employees that we are so pleased that CherryRoad Media is acquiring our media division. CherryRoad shares our values as well as a deep commitment to the future of community newspapers. It is heartening to know our papers will be in very capable hands.”
CherryRoad Media, a division of parent company CherryRoad Technologies based in Parsippany, New Jersey, currently owns and operates 78 community newspapers in 15 states and has been among the most acquisition-minded companies during the past two years. The company believes the newspaper is an essential resource for developing strong communities, and that it can leverage technology to supplement the printed newspaper with enhanced digital capabilities.
“We’re especially pleased to welcome NPG’s dedicated associates and advertisers to the CherryRoad Media family,” said Jeremy Gulban CherryRoad Media CEO. “We look forward to helping strengthen local journalism through our understanding of technology, which is our goal everywhere we go. These operations, like so many in our industry, have struggled under the weight of disruption and a challenging economy. We are confident these newspapers and the printing operation can be strengthened through technology and made viable for the long run.”
“This transaction is bittersweet as our family has been in the newspaper business for over 72 years, however, we felt it was time to pass these amazing publications and employees to a new home,” said David Bradley. “We believe the new owners will continue the important mission of community journalism for years to come.”
Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the News-Press Gazette Company in this transaction.
