Family-owned News-Press Gazette & Company announces that it has, after decades of local ownership, sold its newspapers located outside St. Joseph, Missouri, to the Parsippany, New Jersey, based company, CherryRoad Media. The sale, which did not include St. Joseph News-Press or NPG Printing, was finalized on Aug. 1.

The News-Press & Gazette Company, owned by members of the Bradley family, has a long history in newspapers, starting with Henry D. Bradley who purchased the St. Joseph News-Press & Gazette in 1951. The company, now in its fourth generation of family leadership, is led by David R. Bradley, Jr. as CEO and chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

