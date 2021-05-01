Working mothers with children under 18 account for a significant share of the labor force. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 70% of these moms are employed, accounting for 24.7 million workers overall.
The median annual wage for full-time working moms is $45,000, but moms in some parts of the country earn far more.
Working mothers are most commonly employed in the education, health care and social assistance sectors, which account for approximately 23% of all workers but more than 40% of working moms. This industry group includes teachers and nurses, which are some of the most common occupations for women. Working mothers also are overrepresented in the finance, insurance and real estate sectors, but typically underrepresented in other fields.
Nearly 72% of all moms are employed either full-time or part-time, which is higher than the overall level of 63% for the general population. However, the employment status and labor force participation rates of mothers depend on their children’s ages. Moms who have school-age kids only (those ages 6 to 17) are the most likely to be employed, at nearly 77%. On the other hand, moms with both young children (under 6) and school-age kids have the lowest employment rate, at 64%. This group is also the least likely to be in the labor force, with one-third of these moms opting out.
In terms of what these women make, for small metros, St. Joseph ranks at number 36, with the adjusted median annual wage for full-time working moms being $45,775.
That sounded about right to Sharon Hoyt, a stay-at-home mom in St. Joseph who worked as a bank teller for a decade before leaving the job.
“This area has kind of a strange mix of decent-paying jobs and a lot of kind of low-paying retail jobs, too,” she said.
One of the statistics that stood out in the study is for small metros, St. Joseph ranks in the Top 20 least-expensive cities when it comes to the cost of living compared to the national average.
“You can kind of excuse (low-paying jobs) because it’s cheaper than other cities. But unless you get a good-paying, higher-up job, you’re not going to exactly thrive,” Hoyt said.
While the median annual wage for full-time working moms is $45,000 nationally, moms in some cities and states earn significantly more or less. Moreover, differences in the cost of living across the country determine how comfortable it is to live on a given annual wage.
Despite living costs that tend to be higher than average, moms in the Northeast are still well-paid compared to those in other parts of the country. Relatively low costs of living also mean that Midwestern moms fare well, even though wages in these states are not that much, if at all, higher than the national average.
Out of all states, moms in Massachusetts and Connecticut earn the most after adjusting for the cost of living. The median cost-of-living-adjusted annual wage for full-time working moms is $58,877 in Massachusetts and $57,143 in Connecticut. Conversely, Florida moms earn the least, with the median cost-of-living-adjusted earnings for full-time working moms just $38,614 in the Sunshine State.
To find the best-paying metropolitan areas for moms, researchers at HireAHelper analyzed the latest data on wages from the U.S. Census Bureau and cost-of-living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the cost-of-living-adjusted median annual wage for full-time working moms with kids under 18. Researchers also calculated the unadjusted median annual wage for moms, the percentage of working moms that are full-time and the labor force participation rate for moms.
To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis. Additionally, metro areas were grouped into the following cohorts based on population size:
Small metros: 100,000 to 349,999
Midsize metros: 350,000 to 999,999
Large metros: 1,000,000 or more
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
