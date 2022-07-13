Nightclub hosting grand opening on Friday

For those looking for a taste of big-city nightlife in St. Joseph, a new club on Frederick Avenue might be the perfect weekend spot.
The Luxe LLC is located at 1900 Frederick Ave. and will open its doors for the first time around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15.
The nightclub will have drinks, dancing, pool, darts and a VIP area for guests. The inspiration for the club came after the owner, James Morris, and the manager, Megan Landry, realized most people were traveling to Kansas City for dance clubs.
Morris and Landry had the idea for the club back in March of 2021. Landry said she felt the community needed its own area to have fun.
“I think in town it's the same thing every night, you know, bars and stuff like that. And we were just like, ‘You know what? There hasn't been a nightclub in St. Joe in a while, so why not give St. Joe a nightclub,’ and basically give a Kansas City experience but in St. Joe," Landry said. "Something affordable for everyone, something for people to come out, have a good time, dance, you know, make memories and stuff like that."
Morris said he feels that having a nightclub in the area will be safer for everyone.
“When you travel around St. Joe, there's no place for anybody to dance. Everybody's got to drive to Kansas City. And this way everybody feels safer staying in town," Morris said. "We'll have a DJ here for specials, but the main thing is just to get the party started.”
This weekend there will be no cover charge for the club. It will be open from 7 p.m. to about 1:30 a.m. The club will be open Saturday and Sunday as well.
Morris said they have space for everyone to enjoy the club, but those looking for a calmer experience can go to the VIP room.
“We have a VIP experience and you can book that ahead of time," he said. "You can bring your friends and everybody in. It's a special room with comfier chairs and couches. When you book the room, you get your own bottle service and everything. So it's kind of a totally different experience when everything's packed out here and you want to be in there on your own."
Landry is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the club.
“Come out for a great time. Make memories with friends. Enjoy yourself. It’s a way to cut loose. Sit back, relax, have a few drinks. Just enjoy the experience of having the nightclub in St. Joe,” Landry said.
More information about the club can be found on its Facebook page at The Luxe, L.L.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.