An employee at Kovac's Fireworks stocks new boxes of fireworks Tuesday. Sales are less busy during the winter than around July 4, but an increase in customers is expected with weather warming up headed into New Year's Eve, Kovac's Fireworks manager Sydni Hook said.
Fireworks vendors are open again this week for those seeking to ring in the new year with a bang.
Although numbers don't match the Fourth of July season, fireworks sales in Missouri reopen to the public for a two-week run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2.
The numbers are volatile, but Kovac's Fireworks manager Sydni Hook expects to see an increase in people before the holiday as the temperature rises after last week's cold spell.
"Usually we're steady all day, but nothing too crazy," she said. "A lot of it depends on the weather. You know, if it's nicer this weekend, we may see ... better sales with better weather."
Winter shifts the focus, especially as sales are largely made by appointment, Three Finger Fireworks owner Jeff Leake said.
"For us, especially in the summer, we specialize in a lot of novelties," he said. "We have everything, but we have a lot of people come in for kid stuff and things to do throughout the day. And this time of year, usually it's pretty cold and they want to shoot one or two big ones and then go back inside and be warm."
Kovac's already is getting shipments, including some fireworks that weren't delivered in time for the summer and others being shipped early for the 2023 Fourth of July holiday. Despite the fluctuation in how many people shop between the summer and winter sales periods, it is hectic trying to restock while handling the flow of customers, Hook said.
"It's been a little stressful just because it's coming quicker than we could put it all (up)," she said. "Everybody set everything at the same time. But also, the COVID year when everything was short, it is reassuring to know you have product to sell and (to not be) worried."
The most popular fireworks this season vary, but Leake and Hook say they tend toward options like the 500-gram type, which allows people to set several shots off at once without having to stay out in the cold a long time.
Just as in the summer, large explosives are prohibited inside city limits, smaller fireworks such as sparklers, fountains and spinners are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.