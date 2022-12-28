Moving boxes of fireworks

An employee at Kovac's Fireworks stocks new boxes of fireworks Tuesday. Sales are less busy during the winter than around July 4, but an increase in customers is expected with weather warming up headed into New Year's Eve, Kovac's Fireworks manager Sydni Hook said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Fireworks vendors are open again this week for those seeking to ring in the new year with a bang.

Although numbers don't match the Fourth of July season, fireworks sales in Missouri reopen to the public for a two-week run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

