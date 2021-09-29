Employers have had a difficult time finding people to work, and recent job fairs haven’t helped due to low turnout, so Equus Workforce Solutions decided to add a “twist” to its event Wednesday.
Equus Workforce Solutions partnered with the Missouri Job Center to host a Red Carpet job and resource event. But this wasn’t your normal job fair held in the conference room of a hotel. It was in Missouri Job Center’s parking lot at the corner of Frederick Avenue and North 22nd Street.
“This area in St. Joseph is a very busy area,” said Janice Spearman, the functional leader at the Missouri Job Center. “Some people are just pulling up saying, ‘I didn’t know this was even going on and I’m looking for a job.’ A lady just left saying, ‘I got a job.’ That’s what this is all about.”
But what set this event apart was the activities. The job fair was like an actual fair with games for kids, cornhole and a Kona shaved ice truck.
“It’s more community involved, and it centers around families,” Spearman said. “So a person who’s looking for work and they say, ‘Well, I don’t have child care,’ bring your child. We got things for the children. While you’re talking to employers, we will watch and take care of your children and engage them in activities.”
The “twists” worked. About 35 employers had booths at the event, from Nestle Purina to Walgreens. More than 100 people came through the event in the first hour, significantly more than the citywide job fair held a couple of weeks ago.
The organizers of the event said this should be how all job fairs are run. It just takes a little creativity.
“Our employers within our community are really needing employees, so I feel it’s very important to make them have a more friendly, relaxed environment,” said Edie Miller, a business service consultant for Equus Workforce Solutions. “I believe that we have been successful with that.”
