A Downtown restaurateur is bringing another dining option with unique flavors to the community.
Dee Marriott, owner of Jake's Steakhouse and co-owner of Boudreaux's, is opening The Salty Steer, a Tex-Mex restaurant, at the corner of Edmond and Sixth streets.
The restaurant is opening at the former Ground Round, a building that Marriott purchased in 2021.
The interior of the restaurant is undergoing renovations, including updating the kitchen, decor and fixing the rooftop seating area.
"We tried to maintain the integrity of the old part of the building," Marriott said. "We changed out the booth seating and some things like that, just to make it cleaner and more with the times,"
Given that Marriott already owns Jake's and Boudreaux's, it's important to make sure that The Salty Steer provides a unique dining opportunity.
"We are tailoring our menu around the other restaurants," Marriott said. "We're trying to not duplicate the things that we offer.
"Boudreaux's is Cajun American," she continued. "So this is going to be Mexican and American. If you don't feel like Mexican, there will be some things on the menu for those people that don't."
The Salty Steer is another major investment in the efforts to revitalize the Downtown St. Joseph area, Marriott said.
"I started working here in 2009, and when I started, you didn't see foot traffic," Marriott said. "The Downtown association and everybody has started to pour a lot of money, time and effort into revitalizing downtown. It's beginning to show."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.