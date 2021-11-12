When an open space became available next door to Nesting Goods, owner Cris Coffman saw an opportunity. After putting a lot of time and money into the space, Alchemy Tea Co. is now open.
“We're always looking for opportunities to bring new types of businesses to Downtown that we see that's missing in our market,” Coffman said. “We felt like this would be a really wonderful addition. It's going to be a great neighbor for Nesting Goods.”
Alchemy Tea Co. currently sells several tea accessories, including, of course, bag tea, loose-leaf tea and teapots, but also candles, kitchen decor and pottery — a little nod to the many adornments next door at Nesting Goods.
In the coming weeks, the store also will offer a complete tea service with a bar and plenty of seating.
“We will be offering hot teas, cold teas, we'll have seasonal drinks,” Coffman said. “We will be offering bobas also. We plan to do tea flights, where you can come in and sit and try several different teas in one sitting.”
In the back of the store, there are multiple couches and tables for seating that offer a relaxing vibe, similar to a coffee shop. The store is also available to rent out for events.
“We wanted to make it feel a little more cozy,” Coffman said. “It may be a little more dark, but it's a wonderful place to sit down with some friends, new or old friends, and have a chat over tea.”
Alchemy Tea Co. is located at 617 Felix St. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Coffman credits her team to be able to juggle two businesses and hopes they can work off each other.
“It's good for both businesses to have a strong neighbor and that kind of supports each business,” Coffman said. “But Downtown, in general, is a really wonderful place to have a business, and the entire community supports one another.”
