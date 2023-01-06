While some are starting the new year swearing off desserts, one new sugary spot will be sure to cure your sweet tooth when healthy foods just won’t cut it.
St. Joseph resident Wendy Lilly hosted a soft opening for Schweetz Candy Co., a new candy shop located at 622 Francis St., ahead of the holidays.
“We decided to open a candy store because there was kind of a need for it down here Downtown,” Lilly said. “We’re trying to make it a little bit more unique. When they talk about Downtown being a community, it really is. So having something with a soda fountain and nostalgic candy but also new candy, that’s kind of where our inspiration came from.”
Lilly also owns Unique Unicorn, a plant shop located in Downtown St. Joseph.
“I’ve always wanted a candy shop,” Lilly said. “So once I opened my plant shop, I focused on getting that growing but also opening a sweet shop. Wherever we go on vacation, we always go to candy shops. So we really wanted to offer the community something here.”
Schweetz Candy Co. offers sweets from a variety of places. The shop decor itself is centered around a ‘90s theme.
“We want to have more nostalgic candy and international candy,” Lilly said. “Right now, we currently have candy from Mexico and Japan. The other thing we want to do is have our soda fountain going. We have new things that are trending on TikTok, but we also have the older candies as well. We have vegan to sugar-free, plant-based and even kosher candy.”
Lilly said Schweetz offers candies at a range of reasonable prices that even children can afford.
“We have things starting out at 25 cents and up,” Lilly said. “So even if it’s a kid who has allowance, maybe just a dollar, they can find a piece of candy and come in and buy it.”
Schweetz was set to open in September but construction delays forced Lilly to wait until December.
“When we got in this place, there was carpet on the floor and there was a lot of things to tear out,” Lilly said. “There was a six-week delay to get materials and get people to work on it, so we ended up just opening right before Christmas. There were also supply-chain issues, making sure we had the right number of fixtures and that we could get the candy in.”
Since Schweetz opened its doors three weeks ago, the store has seen lots of attention from the community.
“We put in a huge order for candy and we’re already out,” Lilly said. “We’re getting more candy this week, but it’s just been awesome. The community has rallied around us and they really like coming Downtown to go to a candy shop.”
Lilly hopes this new shop will bring more tourists Downtown.
“We have quite a few people coming from out of town, especially in the summer, to go to our museums or they’re here visiting family,” Lilly said. “It could be something that like, ‘Hey, every summer we’re going to go down to St. Joe and hit the candy shop.’ It’s a very cool aspect and we’re in a really good position here in Downtown St. Joe.”
While Lilly was unsure what to expect during the first few weeks of opening Schweetz, she said she is hopeful to see the business continue to grow.
“We are not sure what to expect, but we’re here for the long haul,” Lilly said. “We really want to be able to stay here for many, many years and, you know, have my kids say, ‘Oh, when I was a kid, mom and dad owned the shop and it’s still going,’ you know. We really want to make it a legacy here.”
Schweetz is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with hours set to change in the spring when the soda fountain opens.
