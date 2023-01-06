New ‘Schweet’ spot in St. Joseph

While some are starting the new year swearing off desserts, one new sugary spot will be sure to cure your sweet tooth when healthy foods just won’t cut it.

St. Joseph resident Wendy Lilly hosted a soft opening for Schweetz Candy Co., a new candy shop located at 622 Francis St., ahead of the holidays.

