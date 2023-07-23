Fast food

Officials with Hawaiian Bros say they expect the business to be open by July 31.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Two new restaurants are getting closer to opening their doors in St. Joseph.

Construction on Hawaiian Bros at the corner of Beck Road and Belt Highway has been in the works since January. Only a few months ago in May, it was announced that national sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s would be moving into the spot previously occupied by Pie Five.

