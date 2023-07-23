Two new restaurants are getting closer to opening their doors in St. Joseph.
Construction on Hawaiian Bros at the corner of Beck Road and Belt Highway has been in the works since January. Only a few months ago in May, it was announced that national sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s would be moving into the spot previously occupied by Pie Five.
For both businesses, expansion to St. Joseph is another step forward in involving themselves in the Kansas City metro area.
“We built a bunch of stores in Kansas,” said Rodger Blake-Ward, owner of Jersey Mike’s. “I’m a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, so we knew their training camp was up in St. Joseph. We drove up, looked at the area and were like ‘Wow.’”
For officials with the Hawaiian Bros project, this area is home.
“It’s been an area that we’ve been targeting,” said Carey Malloy, chief development officer for Hawaiian Bros. “When this opportunity came up, and because of the ties we have to St. Joseph, we wanted to jump on the location.”
One issue that both Jersey Mike’s and Hawaiian Bros have run into is supply issues. It’s been a constant challenge in the wake of COVID-19 and has caused delays for both new restaurants.
For Jersey Mike’s, the opening date has been moved to Sept. 13, keeping a tradition of opening on Wednesday. The grand opening will also incorporate donations to a good cause.
“It’s just what we do nationwide,” Blake-Ward said. “We’re going to go business-to-business and hand out coupons for a free sub with a $3 donation to a local charity. My guess is it’ll probably be the Special Olympics.”
Malloy said Hawaiian Bros is nearing completion with its new building and is on pace to open July 31, just in time for training camp.
“I would have loved to have been open at the beginning of summer,” Malloy said. “We’re happy to be open for that significant moment in time for next weekend.”
