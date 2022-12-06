Lavender Lane Boutique

Lavender Lane Boutique, located at 2335 N. Belt Highway Suite D, has a variety of items including some specifically for the upcoming holidays.

 Zoë Jones

Those looking for a unique gift this holiday season may be interested in two new local boutiques that have opened their doors to the public.

One store, Lavender Lane Boutique, used to be located in J. Michaels hair salon before moving into its own storefront at 2335 N. Belt Highway Suite D this year.

