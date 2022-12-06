Those looking for a unique gift this holiday season may be interested in two new local boutiques that have opened their doors to the public.
One store, Lavender Lane Boutique, used to be located in J. Michaels hair salon before moving into its own storefront at 2335 N. Belt Highway Suite D this year.
The owner, Lisa Phillips, said it felt like the time was right to move. She said there are lots of fun gifts in her store.
“I brought the boutique up here to a bigger space because I liked where it was sitting on the Belt and it felt like a good space,” Phillips said. “Everybody really likes the new location. It's bigger. I have more inventory. They can, you know, look around. I've got dressing rooms, so everybody's loving it. And I have a lot of new clients.”
The other new business, Narrative Home Design Corner Shop, located at 2702A Ashland Ave., just opened its doors this past weekend.
Jenny Geheb, the owner, said her approach comes from the mind of an interior designer who wants to bring together different aspects in her store.
“I like to combine new things and old things,” Geheb said. “So throughout the store, you'll find a lot of antiques and vintage pieces mixed in with new things, and a big focus will be on local merchandise. So we have St. Joseph pillows, tea towels, ornaments and those have been really popular and make great gifts for Christmas.”
Phillips said that she feels her location is a great place to shop leading up to the holidays because of the variety of festive items she has available.
“I think with shopping local, it keeps the money in St. Joe,” Phillips said. “Not only just for me, but a lot of my friends have small businesses that I really wish people visit and I hope that they stay local and support us all. You know, there's enough business for all of us in the town, and that's what I want.”
Geheb said her store stands out because of the experience it brings.
“I think with shopping local, there's an advantage because as a store owner, when I pick things out, I have a certain customer or client in mind and I think of them when I purchase it and I know they're going to like it. And so it's almost like having a personal shopper for you,” Geheb said.
