Amanda Unzicker, the owner of the Interior Shoppe

Amanda Unzicker, the owner of the Interior Shoppe, located at 1919 Frederick Ave., officially opened on Nov. 3. The business is a new full-service interior design studio.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

A new shop has opened its doors on the Frederick Avenue Corridor, but it’s one with a different style than others.

The Interior Shoppe, located at 1919 Frederick Ave., is a full-service interior design studio in St. Joseph. It specializes in wallpaper, flooring and tile.

