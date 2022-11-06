A new shop has opened its doors on the Frederick Avenue Corridor, but it’s one with a different style than others.
The Interior Shoppe, located at 1919 Frederick Ave., is a full-service interior design studio in St. Joseph. It specializes in wallpaper, flooring and tile.
Owner Amanda Unzicker said she and her husband felt it was time to move back to St. Joseph and follow her dream.
“I've always wanted to do interior design since I was like 15 years old. And so whenever we moved back here, I decided it was time to go out on my own after having our daughter,” Unzicker said.
Unzicker has been in the paint and flooring industry for nearly a decade. With a degree in interior design, she was also an intern for the HGTV Show "Bargain Mansions."
Unzicker said she enjoys helping her clients by easing the weight of designing off their shoulders.
“I don't think I've had one client that thinks this is easy. They go into a lot of the box stores and look online, scroll on Pinterest and they're so overwhelmed. And so we have a really curated smaller selection of just some really good stuff in our stores. So it's to help, with my guidance, the clients find out what they really want,” Unzicker said. “I really hope it does help the community. A lot of my clients would go to Kansas City and I don't want to go to Kansas City. We need to have that higher-end, more boutiques here and stuff like that. And so that's what I wanted to help bring to the town.”
Those interested in using the service set up a one-on-one appointment with Unzicker. From there, a consultation takes place where the designer then discovers the customer's style and needs. They do this by creating mood boards, space planning and taking other steps. From there, the customer’s dream space is created.
Annette Weeks from the Center of Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University said she’s excited to see what Unzicker and the shop bring to the community.
“It's great to have another new business opening up, especially along Frederick. It's just wonderful to be driving down to Frederick and see these older buildings getting new life in them,” Weeks said. “What Amanda does in her shop is to a higher level, and I love that that quality is being brought to St. Joseph. Amanda has always dreamed of doing this, and it's just so fulfilling to see this come to life for her and her entrepreneurial dreams.”
The shop held an official grand opening on Nov. 3.
Unzicker said she hopes her business can bring some of the older buildings back to life in a unique way.
“I want to help restore old houses and to put our touch on a lot of the old houses instead of painting them all the same color so they don’t all look the same,” Unzicker said. “St. Joe is just a really unique place with so many old houses and old buildings, and so I really hope to bring out that character.”
To schedule an appointment with Unzicker, visit theinteriorshoppe.co/.
