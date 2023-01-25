The new year means it's time to gather your 2022 income tax information and be aware of changing rules for this filing season.
The IRS has new tax inflation adjustments for 2023. The Inflation Reduction Act has extended certain energy-related tax breaks.
The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for the tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year.
For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850, up $900. For heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, an increase of $1,400.
The other rates are:
-- 35% for incomes over $231,250 or $462,500 jointly.
-- 32% for incomes over $182,100 or $364,200 married.
-- 29% for incomes over $95,375 or $190,750 married.
-- 22% for incomes over $44,725 or $84,450 married.
-- 12% for incomes over $11,000 or $22,000 married.
-- The lowest rate is 10% for incomes of single individuals of $11,000 or $22,000 for married couples filing jointly.
In the tax year 2023, the maximum Earned Income Tax Credit is $7,430 for taxpayers who have three or more qualifying children, up from $6,935 for the tax year 2022.
The dollar limitation for employee salary reduction for contributions to health flex spending arrangements increases to $3,050. The maximum permit for the carryover of unused amounts is $610, an increase of $40.
The annual exclusion for gifts increases to $17,000, up from $16,000 for 2022.
The maximum credit allowed for adoptions for the tax year 2023 is the number of qualified adoption expenses up to $15,950, up from $14,890 for 2022.
By statute, certain items that were indexed for inflation in the past are currently not adjusted.
The personal exemption for the tax year 2023 remains at 0, as it was for 2022. This elimination of the personal exemption was a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
For 2023, as in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018, there is no limitation on itemized deductions, as that limitation was eliminated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The modified adjusted gross income amount used by joint filers to determine the reduction in the Lifetime Learning Credit provided in 25A(d)(2) is not adjusted for inflation for taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2020. The Lifetime Learning Credit is phased out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income in excess of $80,000 ($160,000 for joint returns).
