Hillyard Industries is on track to have its new facility Downtown open and operating by late 2023.
Hillyard broke ground on the project, which is located adjacent to its current facility, in May. The construction project has retained more than 200 employees in St. Joseph and is expected to bring in more.
Blake Roth, Hillyard’s vice president and chief manufacturing officer, said he’s happy with the progress they’ve seen so far.
“It’s going great,” Roth said. “We have made great progress. It’s on time and we really couldn’t be happier with the progress.”
The plan is for the new facility to be a national distribution center to help modernize Hillyard’s manufacturing and warehouse operations.
Roth said that they’ve had no issues with construction and even though the winter months are on the way, he doesn’t expect the progress to slow down any time soon.
“They had plenty of time built into the timeline for weather delays, and the weather, for the most part, has been really good, so it’s gone very smoothly,” Roth said. “The roof should be on by the end of the year is what we’re planning on, and so once the roof is on, then indoor progress can begin and we can work out of the weather.”
The new location is located at the former WireCo World Group property. The site is located directly north of Hillyard’s current facilities.
Roth hopes that the community is excited about the new development and he can’t wait to see how it benefits St. Joseph.
“We just see it as a major reinvestment into Downtown and we’re really excited about that,” Roth said. “This is where we’ve been for over 100 years and we’re excited to be here. So the building should be completed in April and then we plan on moving in in the fall. So it should be operational this time next year.”
