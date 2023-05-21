New local event center opens its doors in the Northend

The St. Joseph community has a new venue option for graduation parties, weddings and celebratory get-togethers.

“We're really going more towards family-focused events so weddings, sweet sixteens, Quinceanera, anniversary parties, birthday parties,” said Patrick Rigg, the owner of Paris Hall Event Center. “We are really gearing our events more towards things that bring families together.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

