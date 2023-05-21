The St. Joseph community has a new venue option for graduation parties, weddings and celebratory get-togethers.
“We're really going more towards family-focused events so weddings, sweet sixteens, Quinceanera, anniversary parties, birthday parties,” said Patrick Rigg, the owner of Paris Hall Event Center. “We are really gearing our events more towards things that bring families together.”
Paris Event Center, 925 Fifth Ave., opened at the beginning of May. Rigg said the events they have hosted so far have been successful.
“I've had nothing but great feedback,” Rigg said. “People feel the hall is beautiful and obviously I think they like the fact that it's priced in more of a value line for what you get. They've also appreciated the flexibility that they're able to bring in their own food, their own catering, their own alcohol. They're able to run the show without us getting in the middle.”
Rigg, his wife and the general manager of the Paris Event Center all work for the local business PMR Properties. He said they had the urge to bring a new event space to the area when his team ran into issues trying to host a local holiday party.
“We looked everywhere in town and there were beautiful places available but then we found that they were very particular as to what you could and couldn't do,” Rigg said. “So my wife had the idea to open a hall and make it comparable to these beautiful venues but that's it. We're just going to rent the hall and then from there the people can decide what they want to do and how they want to run their own event.”
The Paris Event Center holds up to 200 people and includes a dance floor, stage, bar, lounge and kitchen.
“We have 100 chairs here and I believe that we have more ordered,” said Cayce Salgado, manager of Paris Event Center. "We also offer rectangular or round tables to our guests. That way, when we rent the hall people don't have to worry about bringing that stuff with them or using somebody else's. We have three bathrooms. The ladies' room also has a sitting room in the front of it with plenty of mirrors so girls can address their outfit issues or fix their makeup.”
The event center is located off St. Joseph Avenue in the North End and is open for bookings from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week with varying rates.
“Saturdays we only do full-day bookings just because those are reserved usually for bigger parties like weddings, family reunions, things like that,” Salgado said. “So it's $1,200 for the entire day. Fridays and Sundays you can have the entire day for $1,000 or you can book it each hour for $150. Then Monday through Thursday we have hourly bookings at $150 an hour.”
With only a few weeks of being open for business, Salgado said there still are available dates to rent the space in May and June.
“We actually just posted a discount, so anybody that books for May and June of this year is going to get a $200 discount off their booking price. It doesn't have to be for a graduation party, but we just kind of wanted to do something to celebrate the people in St. Joesph.”
To book an event, Salgado said to message Paris Event Center on Facebook or Instagram or call 712-326-5387.
Salgado said the response since announcing the new space has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Within the first week of launching our Facebook page, we had almost 3,000 views and that was just more than we dreamed that that would be the initial response,” Salgado said. “I don't have a limit to what I want this place to be. I just want to see everybody making those good memories together. The more that happens, the more pleased I am with our business.”
