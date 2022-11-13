There have been several developments in the Shoppes of North Village area in 2022, and the newest one is a coffee spot that's expected to be open by the end of the year.
Cup Of Joe located at 3610 N. Village Drive will be a place with not only coffee but health-conscious food options as well as smoothies.
Joe and Katie Lane, who are the co-owners of Cool Crest and Joe Town Mini Golf, are venturing off to open their own business. It all started after a trip to Puerto Rico where the couple had some great coffee. They then decided to bring some of it to the St. Joseph area.
“I really like a good cup of coffee and we're always on the hunt when we travel or go anywhere, and so when the opportunity came for us to open a coffee shop, we were like, ‘Let's do it and let's go all out,’” Joe Lane said. “We've been researching and learning the game and I think we're on a good path. And we're excited to provide the community with another great cup of coffee. We know there's awesome coffee shops here already and we just want to provide another one right off the interstate by the hotels. We think it's going to be a big hit, and our menu has some pretty awesome surprises for the community, so we're excited to see their reaction and get their feedback.”
The Lanes often partner with Katie’s parents, Rick and Marcia Gilmore. The Gilmores had the land available and that’s when the couple decided to turn their dreams into a reality.
“We decided that this acre would be perfect for a coffee shop drive-thru,” Katie Lane said. “A lot of people drive this way, including me, every day. I have to go over ... a mile out of the way to get a good cup of coffee or a good energy drink. And it just feels like it's time that there be a beautiful coffee shop here.”
Joe Lane said that the couple has been working hard for years to bring new businesses to town so people in the community can experience as much as possible.
“We just want to provide the community with more options of good food, good drinks and fun. This area was just sitting here empty. So we said, ‘Why not us? Let's develop it. Let's help make St. Joe awesome,’” Joe Lane said.
The Lanes said they are always looking for new business to bring to the community, and if anyone has any suggestions they should reach out through their business Facebook pages or email them at CupofJoestj@gmail.com.
“We listen to every comment and suggestion. And if there is something that is not in St. Joe that you want us to bring, you email us. We listen to everybody's messages,” Katie Lane said.
Cup of Joe is still in the process of hiring, and anyone interested is encouraged to reach out through the email address.
