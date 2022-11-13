Joe and Katie Lane

Joe and Katie Lane are planning to open Cup Of Joe by the end of the year at 3610 N. Village Drive.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

There have been several developments in the Shoppes of North Village area in 2022, and the newest one is a coffee spot that's expected to be open by the end of the year.

Cup Of Joe located at 3610 N. Village Drive will be a place with not only coffee but health-conscious food options as well as smoothies.

