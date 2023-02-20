New Coffee shop opens its doors near the North Shoppes

Cup of Joe Coffee has seen an overwhelming turnout from the community in its first week of operation.

“It's been awesome,” said Joe Lane, co-owner of Cup of Joe Coffee. “There's never not been cars in the line, so this is great. We're getting a lot of support and a lot of good comments on social media. So, we're really pleased.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

