New Coffee shop opens its doors near the North Shoppes

Cup of Joe Coffee has seen an overwhelming turnout from the community in its first week of operation.
“It's been awesome,” said Joe Lane, co-owner of Cup of Joe Coffee. “There's never not been cars in the line, so this is great. We're getting a lot of support and a lot of good comments on social media. So, we're really pleased.”
Cup Of Joe, located at 3610 N. Village Drive, offers a diverse menu with many drink and food options.
“We offer gelato, and you can get espresso on your gelato and all the handcrafted coffees,” Lane said. “We have refreshers with a plant-based energy in them. You can get just as much energy from these as you can a cup of coffee. We offer a lot of good sandwiches. The stuffed biscuit is my favorite. It's a biscuit, but inside you've got eggs and cheese and sausage. It is delicious. It’s really a neat place. All our beans are air roasted and high-quality.”
Lane said this week is the shop's soft opening while construction finishes and staff members get acclimated to the demand.
“We still have a little painting to do,” Lane said. “Our intercom system isn't working right now, but we'll get it fixed. We still have 2 inches of asphalt to put down and landscaping. So just lots of little things, but the coffee's great and people seem to be happy. We're a little slow right now as we train, but it's worth waiting for is what I like to say.”
Both Joe and Katie Lane are also co-owners of Cool Crest, Joe Town Mini Golf and Joe Town Speedway. The couple is in the works of opening their latest business, "Ricky Dean's," an indoor entertainment facility.
“We started building Ricky Dean's first and then we had this little section here and we were like, ‘Why not put a coffee shop right here?’” Lane said. “It's right off the highway. It's easy. We'll make it a drive-thru and then we just went from there.”
Ricky Dean's, which will offer batting cages, indoor blacklight mini golf, rock climbing, 9D VR hydraulic rides and bumper boats, is located right across the street from Cup of Joe. Lane said they hope to open the space on April 1.
“Ricky Dean's is special,” Lane said. “It's going to be awesome. We just put a post on Facebook yesterday that we are hiring for Ricky Dean's and all of our other locations: Cool Crest, Joe Town Mini Golf and Joe Town Speedway as well.”
While Cup of Joe is still operating in a soft opening format, Lane said they plan to have an official opening soon.
