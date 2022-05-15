Imagine a high school student taking classes at Hillyard Technical Center and then smoothly transitioning to lab experiences with high-tech manufacturing and artificial intelligence before entering the St. Joseph workforce.
This is what Missouri Western State University and North Central Missouri College envision for their new Convergent Technology Alliance Center — a bridge between Hillyard Technical Center and local manufacturing jobs.
“We have had agreements with Hillyard for a long time with the articulation of programs,” said Lenny Klaver, the president of North Central Missouri College. “It just seems like if the three of us locked arms and had a good approach to meeting manufacturing industry needs in this community, that it would go over well, and it has.”
Northwest Missouri is the third-largest exporter in the state and 25% of workers in St. Joseph are in skilled positions related to manufacturing. But right now, companies are struggling to find employees with the right skills.
“It really provides different avenues and connections,” said Elizabeth Kennedy, the president at Missouri Western State University. “Looking not only at the traditional age student, but also the incumbent worker, the individual who maybe wants to make a career change, the company who’s looking to enhance their workforce.”
The need for a more skilled workforce is probably why eight of the largest employers in St. Joseph, including Altec, Triumph Foods, Gray Manufacturing, Herzog and Hillyard, have endorsed the project.
“If you look at the three educational institutions with Hillyard, North Central Missouri and Missouri Western, you put the chamber in there, you put the major manufacturers in there, and it creates a mindset that we can all work together to accomplish what this community really needs,” Klaver said.
Missouri Western and North Central will lean on these companies to help draft the programs and determine the equipment at the center for the workforce’s specific needs in the ever-changing industry.
This project is in conjunction with a dual-admissions agreement that was signed between the two schools Friday. This means that any student who is enrolled at North Central will also be a Missouri Western student. This will create an easier transition from a two-year degree to a four-year degree.
“Our partnership really gives us the opportunity, as a unified education force, to meet with business and industry and start to provide, in a bigger way, the regional workforce that everyone is so in demand for and in need for,” Kennedy said.
The CTAC project will cost about $10 million. Half of that will be paid by the state. Missouri Western and North Central each will contribute $500,000. They also asked the county for $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which have yet to be allocated. This leaves $3 million that the schools are trying to get from the local business industry.
If all goes according to plan, construction could start by the end of the year and be done within 18 months. The proposed location is next to the Kit Bond Science and Technology incubator, which adds another layer to workforce development.
“We want to be a partnership that will help attract other businesses to come to St. Joseph, to help other students come to St. Joseph and to really kind of increase the number of people who see us, St. Joseph, as a destination,” Kennedy said.
