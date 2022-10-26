Cyclists in St. Joseph will soon have a new spot to kick back and fix up their bikes, all while sipping on an ice-cold beer.
Tubes Bike Shop, located in the middle of Frederick Corridor at 1826 Frederick Ave., is almost ready to welcome in the crowds.
Brent Petersen, co-owner and manager, is excited to see what the business can bring to the St. Joseph community.
"We're really hoping to be a hub for the cycling community," Petersen said. "We just have such a strong cycling culture in St. Joseph and with the city investing in the River Bluff Mountain Bike Park, we're looking to be a gathering place for people that are coming into town as well as from out of town and just I just think it's really amazing for the city."
Tubes Bike Shop has a unique business model. It is serving as a location where people can come get drinks, fix their bikes and much more.
Kelly Petersen, a co-owner, said it's been exciting for her to watch the passion project become a reality.
"It's been really cool seeing all of the steps, even though every single step has taken longer than we thought it was going to, or maybe than I thought it was going to," Kelly Petersen said. "But it's been amazing. And just watching Brent pick out all of the parts and making this exactly the way that he wants."
The couple deemed the corridor as the best location because of its access, and they are excited to bring something new to local cyclists.
"We have a wonderful cycling culture in town," Brent Petersen said. "The city has done an amazing job investing in our infrastructure, and that's another reason we chose this location that's kind of central in the city. So we're hoping people will love to come gather here before or after their rides. We'd be happy to adjust our hours as well. If someone plans an event and we need to be here a little later so they can stop by after that too."
The plan is to open the doors to the public in mid-November. More information about the new shop and opening details can be found on its Facebook page.
