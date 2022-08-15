Piper Handshy

Piper Handshy, the owner of PCH Beauty, which is located inside Edmond Street Parlor, talks about hopes for the future of her new business. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

A new beauty spot has opened in Downtown St. Joseph where customers can get all their lash and waxing needs met.

PCH Beauty, located upstairs from Edmond Street Parlor at 609 Edmond St., is fresh to the business sphere of town. Piper Handshy is making her name as owner and sole operator of the salon. 

A one-room space in the upstairs level of the Edmond Street Parlor, PCH Beauty offers a full menu of treatments from lash lifts and tints to full body waxing. Handshy has been in the esthetics business for four and a half years, working for different salons.  

