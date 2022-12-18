RODNEY O'DELL

Rodney O'Dell, whose mother is buried at Ashland Cemetery, is concerned with the maintenance of the property.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents continue to raise complaints and concerns with Ashland Cemetery, while a new owner has taken over the property to turn its appearance around.

Rodney O’Dell never thought much about Ashland Cemetery. He had heard complaints from time to time but whenever he drove by it on Ashland Avenue, it looked respectable. It wasn’t until he buried his mother there in May that he realized how rundown the property was.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.