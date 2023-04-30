Downtown Antique Mall, America Reclaiming Company

Breathing new life into an old building, one local man is rehabbing a Downtown warehouse to be converted into an antique mall for the St. Joseph community. 

Located at 217 S. Fourth St., the space, which will be known as American Reclaiming Company, was previously an antique store, and the front of the building is occupied by Red Star Rooster Antiques. The two spaces will be connected for patrons to enjoy all of the antiques but will operate as separate entities. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.