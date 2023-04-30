Breathing new life into an old building, one local man is rehabbing a Downtown warehouse to be converted into an antique mall for the St. Joseph community.
Located at 217 S. Fourth St., the space, which will be known as American Reclaiming Company, was previously an antique store, and the front of the building is occupied by Red Star Rooster Antiques. The two spaces will be connected for patrons to enjoy all of the antiques but will operate as separate entities.
"Basically, we wanted to purchase it, just set up suitable for antique mall storefronts just to get people through the door," said Jim Hargrove, owner of the building. "We'd like having folks come down, bringing hustle and bustle and seeing Downtown instead of going to Kansas City or other spots is the vision."
Hargrove purchased the building in the middle of April, ready to take on the 46,000-square-foot venture. He has worked with other properties in town and is eager to get this particular building open for the public to enjoy.
Being an older building in which all four floors have not been utilized in some time, some renovations will be necessary. Hargrove plans to focus on the windows and the front of the building first.
"We have period-correct windows and doors that we will be putting on the west side of the building, taking down the ... plywood and basically letting a lot of light in and let folks kind of see what's going on in here and ultimately make it a little more period correct than what it is now," Hargrove said.
He also plans to make a front door separate from Red Star Rooster Antiques, take down the wall in between the two spaces and create a door so customers can easily navigate from store to store.
With such a large amount of space, Hargrove plans to fill one floor before moving to the next, starting with the main level. Having what he calls the "junk bug," Hargrove has some of his own items in the building already and is getting community members to bring their own pieces in to set up for display. Hargrove is not charging rent until June 1, hoping to entice more people to help get the store set up and going.
"We're shooting within a couple of months to have the bottom floor maxed out with rental and then basically, once it is, then we will go to the second floor and just restart the whole process," Hargrove said. "At that point, we will decide if the demand is high enough to go to the third and fourth floor and ultimately, if it is, then we have the full basement as well, and that will be the last task."
Items range from home furniture to old-fashioned cars and even carts from amusement park rides. To start, the store will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Individual booths are available for rent at a rate of $1.50 per square foot for booths without walls and $2 per square foot for booths with walls.
If people are interested, Hargrove said it is possible days of operation could expand to five or six days a week. The goal is to have America Reclaiming Company open by June 1.
