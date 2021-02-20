The headlines a little over a year ago focused on the trade war between the United States and China.
President Donald Trump imposed billions of dollars worth of tariffs on Chinese manufacturers due to the claim that overproducing goods there hurt the U.S. economy. That trade war lasted for several months and eventually ended in a “Phase One” deal with China in terms of trade.
Fast forward to the present. With President Joe Biden now in office, how will the United States attempt to negotiate with China in the future?
“China and the U.S. are in a standoff since we are both reliant on each other,” Dr. Kara Grant, an associate professor of economics at Missouri Western, said. “There is really no economic benefit fighting with each other in terms of trade. If we get COVID more under control, maybe Biden’s focus shifts to trade.”
The coronavirus is the main concern for the Biden administration, and vaccine distribution is front and center. That will need to be tackled first before the future of trade can be pondered by the new administration.
Currently, the Phase One deal from the Trump administration is still in place with no current plans to remove it, or so it looks, Grant said.
One thing Biden has done which could impact trade with countries is cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. That move will cost jobs and may shift the United States away from being self-reliant for oil for a time. Grant said that while there are jobs that were erased by the Keystone move, if Biden keeps his commitment with green energy there could be a massive energy rush.
“It depends on where we get our oil that could hurt us. If we start shifting into renewables, (it’s) an investment and takes time,” Grant said. “I could see a huge focus on adding green jobs, so maybe shifting jobs in China for energy back to the U.S. so we are less reliant on China.”