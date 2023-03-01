A new Peterbilt services and maintenance facility celebrated its ribbon-cutting in St. Joseph on Wednesday.
The facility, which is a $4.9 million investment, will add at least four jobs to the community.
Peterbilt staff came together with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at the facility, located at 3803 Fox Hill Drive.
For this expansion, Peterbilt benefited from the City of St. Joseph Enhanced Enterprise Zone program. This program provides a 50/50 tax abatement on real property improvements through July 5, 2030, according to a press release from the Chamber.
It took part in the Missouri Works program, which is a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation, according to the release.
Chris Geis, president of Kansas City Peterbilt, said the partnership with the St. Joseph community is one that is fruitful and exciting.
"We're just happy to be in St. Joe. Everybody's been professional and we're so happy to be here in St. Joe. We want to expand if we can, and be part of the community here," Geis said.
Geis gave an overview of what the business will offer residents in the area.
"We do part service and sales on heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks," Geis said. "Everything that you have has come on a truck at some point in its process. So everything you eat, everything you buy comes by truck. So we're a vital role to the community."
Geis said the location is ideal for the business, which is modeled around family and community.
"We knew that in order to service our customers in this area, we had to have a bigger footprint in the area," Geis said. "We found the land here, built the building, and our goal was to increase ours, increase base capacity so we could work out more trucks and increase our parks footprint in the area."
