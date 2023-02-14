The national unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimated 3.6%, the lowest level reported since May 1969.
Locally, unemployment remained even lower, said Natalie Redmond, Chamber of Commerce CEO and President said St. Joseph remained even lower.
“St. Joseph as of December was at 2% unemployment," she said. "We kind of pivoted a little bit. In October, we were at 1.7%, but we ended the year with 2% unemployment. So still under the national average.”
Redmond said that even though the unemployment level has dropped, some businesses still have difficulty filling jobs.
“So if you look at 2% unemployment for St. Joseph, again under the national average of 3.4% unemployment, you think, ‘Oh man, that is great. There was 2% unemployment.’ But if you're a major employer or an employer in the market, that honestly still continues to create workforce issues,” Redmond said. “So creating the jobs is one thing and having great jobs, which I think St Joseph has done a really good job at, but actually having enough people to fill those jobs and making sure that their skills employees to fill those jobs continues to be a challenge that we work on every day.”
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, which was higher than the 187,000 market estimate. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs which were the highest out of all the sectors.
Redmond said that the chamber has plans to continue to work with the community in 2023 to try to help keep the employment rate low and help fill jobs with trained professionals.
“Continuing to make sure that we have skilled folks here in St. Joseph that are ready to work, whether that means scaling up our current workforce so that they can take the jobs we have available or whether that means recruiting people to come to St. Joseph in Northwest Missouri to fill those jobs. So we work at that every day," she said. "It's a different challenge for us today than it was 10 years ago. And it's not unique to St. Joseph. I think we are fighting that as a country but it continues to be a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.