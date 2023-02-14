Natalie Redmond, Chamber of Commerce CEO and President

Natalie Redmond, Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said that even though the unemployment rate level has dropped, some businesses still are having difficulty filling jobs.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Unemployment rates hit record lows nationwide, according to the January jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.  

The national unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimated 3.6%, the lowest level reported since May 1969.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.