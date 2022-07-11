After a quarter of a century in business, a local store is getting ready to turn out the light for the last time.
Mystical Light, located at 3613 Faraon St., has been well known as a place to purchase sage, incense, books, crystals and more. It was created after the owner, Linda Kaymoreno, attended the school of metaphysics from Kansas City several years ago and wanted to share her findings with the community.
Kaymoreno said the decision to close wasn’t easy, but it was one that needed to be made for personal reasons.
“I definitely don’t want to leave my customers. I don’t know if I’ve impacted them, but I’ve had lots and lots of customers over the years. (The shop) just kept being successful, and I got to move to bigger places,” Kaymoreno said. “It’s sad and I’m going to miss them. Just thank you, and I’m grateful for everyone.”
When the news hit Mystical Light’s Facebook page, customers flooded it with comments expressing their sadness about the news and best wishes to the owner.
Dakota Livingston started shopping at Mystical Light around 2014. He said the shop was always a safe space to be.
“I think that this store and Linda herself and everyone that has helped here, worked here, they’ve all helped a lot with making people feel accepted and comfortable and providing people an understanding of the different cultures and aspects of just life itself. Not even only religion, but just beliefs itself, and what the world has to offer and what we can do with our lives,” Livingston said. “This place has been extremely enlightening and extremely helpful for all of us. It’s given us a place to feel safe and welcome.”
Turner Parsons has been visiting Mystical Light for the last six years and said the shop has helped her grow in many ways.
“This store has been a safe space for myself and others. In a town like this, there aren’t many places where spiritual people feel safe and accepted for their beliefs. Linda always made the space feel welcoming and always provided advice when needed,” Parsons said. “I’m so deeply saddened that the store is closing. Linda’s store was a staple for my spiritual growth for the last six years. My heart goes out to her because I know she loved her store so much more than we know.”
The business plans to close at the end of this month. Days and times that the shop will be open for the time being can be found on their Facebook page.
Livingston said that although he’s upset about the news, he said he knows that it’s the right thing to do at this time for the owner.
“It’s sad to me that it’s closing. But if there’s one thing that I’ve learned from Linda and the shop is that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, and everything happens for a reason and because of a reason. I don’t know what her reason is for closing myself, but I know that it’s the right decision for her,” Livingston said. “As I am sad to see that she’s closing, this place, I think, has done quite the service to the St Joseph community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.