Since working from home has become more of the norm than ever before, furniture stores are seeing more customers looking to improve the space where they spend most of their life.
Customizing a home to better fit a remote work environment has been a big priority, but getting items as soon as possible also has been important.
“That’s the way people shop. They don’t plan for furniture six months from now. We’re just trying to make things make sense,” said John Norton, sales director for iDeal St. Joe Furniture & Mattresses.
With stimulus money being distributed to many in the last year, Norton said iDeal benefited from people having extra money to spend.
“It was very similar to having two tax times. They had expendable income, they had been putting it off forever, I’ve got the money now, let’s do it,” Norton said. “That’s when we changed to, if we’ve got it, let’s give it to them.”
At another locally owned furniture store, Colony House Furniture and Bedding, the last year of a thriving industry is allowing the business to put money back into its building, where thousands of furniture pieces are kept.
“For us personally, we’ve had an extremely good year. We’ve been extremely blessed,” said owner Aaron Frazier. “From the employees that we have to the service that we provided, we really didn’t have a problem with any of our long-term employees coming back.”
Like many businesses, furniture retailers have been subject to supply chain issues, so stores have had to be upfront about back-ordered or unavailable items. Frazier said while it’s been a thriving year for the industry, it’s not always a perfect world.
“We’ve had some uncomfortable conversations, but for the most part we’ve tried to make it up by giving discounts for free delivery, things like that, to try to help out the situation. Anything that we can do to help our customers, the better our relationship,” Frazier said.
Frazier said they’ve also made an effort to build relationships with manufacturers to create transparency and honesty to know whether products will take time to ship in.
While home interiors have been a focus for those working at home more, some have made improvements outside as well, said Norton, who also is the sales director for St. Joe Outdoor Living.
“Now they want the hot tub. Now they want the things that are going to make their place a stay-cation as they are working,” Norton said. “As we started up this year, no other pool company was able to get anybody on the schedule because they’re already filled up from the year before.”
Norton said St. Joe Outdoor Living still has nine pools to install before snowfall, and inquiries for pools still are coming through the door.
