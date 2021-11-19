Inflation may be driving more individuals to seek financial advice about retirement, investments or restructuring of debt.
Local financial adviser Donovan Brooks of Storyline Financial Planning in St. Joseph believes that fear of inflation is one factor that leads people to begin talking with experts about their money.
“What I’m seeing is a lot of conversations that have been started because of the inflation results, but (it’s) really opening up to more important things going on in one’s personal finances,” Brooks said.
As prices for goods and commodities have risen during the past year, Brooks said it’s been a journey that no one can be fully prepared for, but advisers are ready for conversations with people who want to get a stronghold on their finances.
“I don’t think anyone’s fully knowledgeable about how everything is going to shake out,” Brooks said. “There’s so many things going on from the last season of inflation that was similar to this. As advisers, we can step into that and be a calming voice. We can’t control inflation, but we can kind of control how it affects us to some degree.”
Interest rates have stayed favorable for buyers during this period of inflation, but both Brooks and Dr. Kara Grant, an associate professor of economics at Missouri Western State University, affirm that it’s only a matter of time before the Federal Reserve steps in to address the issue.
“The Federal Reserve has a lot of tools to try and curb inflation. A lot of that has to do with raising interest rates,” Grant said. “I think the Fed has actually talked about doing that, it’s just not as popular among investors.”
While the situation will improve at some point, Grant said it’s likely that inflation still will be apparent heading into the holiday season. She also said that many people don’t realize that trying to outpace the prices of goods and commodities is what becomes a direct factor in these cost hikes.
“If you try and buy it at that point to get that deal, you’re driving the price up faster,” Grant said. “A lot of times, our own expectations end up driving inflation to go up even faster.”
It’s not clear what the response of the Federal Reserve Bank will be, but the concern is on the radar, according to a recent financial stability report.
From August to mid-October, the Federal Reserve surveyed 26 market contacts comprised of professionals at broker-dealers, investment funds and political advisory firms, among others. Of those contacts, nearly 70% believed persistent inflation is the biggest risk to financial stability over the next 12 to 18 months.
