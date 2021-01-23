In addition to being a critical driver of growth in the economy overall, entrepreneurship is one of the many ways that individuals can build wealth in America. But, as 2020 has illustrated, opportunities to participate and succeed in the entrepreneurial economy are not equally distributed by race and ethnicity.
This year, a wave of racial justice protests nationwide and the economic repercussions of COVID-19 have drawn more attention to the struggles minority communities face in building and sustaining wealth. According to a McKinsey analysis, two of the primary challenges facing minority business owners are structural barriers to financial health and disproportionate representation in industries most susceptible to economic shocks like those presented by COVID-19.
The first and foremost structural barrier for would-be minority entrepreneurs is access to capital. Minority households have lower pre-existing levels of wealth and savings to put towards a new business, while banks and other creditors are less likely to approve loans for Black or Hispanic small-business owners than they are for white business owners. Without upfront capital to invest in a growing business, minority entrepreneurs struggle to run and scale their operations.
The effect is that minorities are underrepresented in the startup economy relative to their share of the population. Non-Hispanic whites, who represent around 60% of the U.S. population, own nearly 80% of the nation’s startup businesses. In contrast, Hispanics of any race represent 18% of the population and 7% of startup owners, while for Black Americans those figures are 12% and 3%, respectively.
In the COVID-19 environment, another pressing issue has been the types of businesses that minority entrepreneurs are likely to lead. The industry sectors with the highest concentration of minority business owners have also been some of the industries most susceptible to the economic shocks created by restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The accommodation and food services industry — in which nearly one-third of business owners are members of minority groups — is a prime example. Bars and indoor dining have been prohibited or severely curtailed in many jurisdictions for long stretches of 2020, while demand for lodging and accommodations has cratered with more people staying at home and limiting travel. Other industries with higher shares of minority owners, like retail trade and transportation and warehousing, have likewise been affected by shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, reduced consumer demand and supply chain disruptions. These difficulties have been compounded by the aforementioned structural barriers, as minority business owners struggled to access government-backed COVID-19 relief measures like the Payroll Protection Program.
Despite all these challenges, today there are nearly 170,000 minority-owned startups in the U.S., employing more than 700,000 people and generating close to $100 billion in annual revenue. Based on demographic trends, these numbers are likely to grow as the population continues to diversify on racial and ethnic lines. Unsurprisingly, states with higher minority populations — including “majority-minority” California and Hawaii — also lead in the percentage of startups that are minority-owned.
For small metros in the U.S., St. Joseph ranks at number 52, with 9.3% of business being minority-owned startups, with 24 business generating about $10 million in annual sales.
One of the newer minority-owned businesses is The Underkutter, an all-in-one spot at 1900 Frederick Ave., that includes a clothing shop, hairstyling space and recording studio.
Co-owner Ronnie Grant said the urge to open his own business wasn’t the result of wanting more minority representation in the area — he wanted to give people a better business in general.
“It means everything (to run this business) ... It’s like you see a business and man, they’re booming over there and it’s nothing to (do better than them),” he said.
Working in his store every day, Grant said his vision and work ethic are seen by his kids.
“My kids are crazy in the brain with business ventures and stuff. Like I got my daughter. Right now, she’s doing keychains and stuff like that. She’s always thinking of (business ideas),” he said.
It gives Grant hope that there will be a new wave of minority-owned businesses in the future for St. Joseph.
“They’re helping us sell (products), cleaning up, taking care of the spot, learning the family business. We’re ready to hand this down (to them) ... Everything we do is family, so this is beautiful,” Grant said.
At the city level, the story is much the same. While areas with large minority populations also tend to have higher concentrations of minority-owned startups, minorities remain underrepresented in small business ownership relative to their population levels. To show this trend, researchers at Self Financial used census data to calculate the percentage of startup businesses — defined as firms less than two years old — that are minority-owned and the minority population share in each metro area. Researchers also included each metro’s total number of minority-owned startups, along with the number of employees and total annual sales.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story