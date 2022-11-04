MWSU Students

Students at Missouri Western State University have various opinions on what would make their college experience better in St. Joseph.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Many towns with colleges in them have areas that can be found flooded with students, whether they be lounges, bars or coffee shops.

However, some Missouri Western State University students feel that since St. Joseph isn’t necessarily a college town, they are missing features that may help them feel more part of town, especially if some of those places were closer to campus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.