Many towns with colleges in them have areas that can be found flooded with students, whether they be lounges, bars or coffee shops.
However, some Missouri Western State University students feel that since St. Joseph isn’t necessarily a college town, they are missing features that may help them feel more part of town, especially if some of those places were closer to campus.
Israel Lovins, a sophomore from St. Louis, said he thinks that businesses and the city need to take students who are new in town in mind because it can be difficult to be in a new area with little transportation.
“I would get the perspective of a freshman because if they don’t have a car on campus then there is limited transportation,” Lovins said. “You can use the bus system but sometimes it can be confusing for incoming freshmen. And in terms of a business aspect, I would say a business should probably open up closer to campus just because we do still have a lot of students living on campus and living near campus. So just being able to get that business in will be easier if you were next to a college than say, 15 minutes down the road.”
Ashley Lowry, a senior from Kansas City, has been living in St. Joseph for several years. She believes more communication between the university and the rest of the town would help students be more involved.
“I feel like having a lot more communication about what St. Joseph has to offer because St. Joe’s a big, small town in a lot of ways,” Lowry said. “There can be a lot to do when it comes to parades and hanging out Downtown, but there’s not always just somewhere for a college student to just go and hang out. Just more areas to lounge around and feel comfortable I would say is a big part without feeling pressured to always be active.”
Karlin York, a senior from California, agrees with both Lovins and Lowry that adding more spots near campus to relax would be beneficial.
“I have a lot more food options at home and places to hang out, like coffee shops. We kind of only have Mokaska and that’s it. So like food places to have fun and chill with your friends without it being super expensive,” York said. “I used to live at Mitchell Park Plaza and it’s nice when you’re over there, but when you’re all the way over here, it’s like it feels like there’s not a lot that’s very accessible. I think that there’s so much potential for neighborhoods and stuff like that, but St. Joe would have to change a little bit for me to want to stay here after graduation.”
Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said that it’s always good to hear what residents are looking for when it comes to bettering the city, and they’re working hard to try to meet the needs of everyone.
“It’s great to gather information from them so we can create a plan,” Arthur said. “We definitely want Missouri Western students more involved around town, and getting them Downtown and getting them into activities and just creating a plan for them that gives them the information that they want so they know how to get around town and where to go.”
Lowry said that even though she would like to see some changes, she’s happy with her time in St. Joseph.
“Even if I possibly in the long run don’t end up in St. Joe, I know that over the past four years I have found a home while I was here,” Lowry said.
