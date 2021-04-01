Thursday marked the opening day for Moila Country Club golfers to hit the newly rejuvenated course.
Though the weather was less than ideal for opening day, Dave Ingersoll, recorder for the Moila Shriners, said he believes things will look up as temperatures get warmer and more golfers decide to tee off.
“I think more people play as it gets warmer. As the ground warms up and the grass really gets going, it’s going to look even better. Come June, this place is going to look fabulous,” Ingersoll said.
The course had been closed to members since September of last year after officials terminated a lease agreement with former operator GreatLIFE KC. Steve Craig of Craig Realty Group then formed a partnership with the Moila Shriners to rejuvenate the course and get it ready for play. Craig said the course is an important treasure in the community to be preserved.
“An 18-hole golf course, which today if you tried to build one you’re probably in the $20 to $25 million range, we raised $400,000 to save one,” Craig said. “It seems like a pretty smart business move and pretty smart community move for everybody. We’re not trying to walk away with a profit, we’re trying to preserve an asset for the community.”
In early February, Moila officials, along with Craig, formulated a plan where they sought to have 200 golfers signed up with 12-month memberships by March 1. They still are seeking roughly 40 more golfers, according to Ingersoll, but Craig and the Shriners moved forward with the plan to reopen.
“Anybody that’s played any kind of golf realizes that it’s pretty hard to buy a membership on Feb. 1, but it’s a lot easier now,” Ingersoll said.
Before Craig and Moila partnered on the revitalization of the club, there was uncertainty about whether it would ever be opened again. But with the help of volunteers who mowed the grass and dressed the greens, Craig was inspired by the action from so many who wanted to see the course up and running once more.
“I was frankly inspired by all the hard work, not only in getting people to join up with the club but also with actually physically going out on numerous days to do work on the course to keep it alive,” Craig said. “So, I thought, ‘Hey, these guys really want it bad enough, they clearly understand the importance of it. Let’s do what we can to help them.’”
Moila Country Club also has hired professional golfer John Rawdon to manage the club’s pro shop.
