After significant renovations, Moila Country Club is back open.
The project included a complete overhaul of the golf course which was in rough shape when it closed in September 2020 after GreatLIFE KC, the former managers of the course, transitioned out of the club.
Craig Realty Group, owned by businessman Steven Craig, restored the golf course, which looks brand new.
The other change was an $18,000 renovation to the swimming pool. The slide and diving board are no longer, but the facility also includes a pickleball court and bocce ball court. The project also brought changes to the tap room, where many members go for after-round drinks.
The goal of the renovations is to increase membership. Right now, the country club has about 200 members.
“We’re growing and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Bill Couldry, the potentate for the Shriners, the organization that works out of the facility. “So we’re up members every year on the golf course and we hope to continue to do just that.”
But the club has to compete with Fairview Golf Course and the St. Joseph Country Club.
“We’re kind of in between on prices and costs between Fairview and the country club,” Couldry said. “So we’re kind of the middle members over here.”
The club is trying to attract younger members with a discounted membership of $1,700 a year for those 35 or younger. The normal membership costs about $1,500 more. It includes access to the golf course, swimming pool and the club. You don’t have to be a Shriner to buy a membership.
The golf course is open to the public but at an increased rate of about $75 per round.
The Shriners sponsor about 40 to 60 kids from the area every year and pay for their expenses for hospital visits.
“We have 22 hospitals around the nation,” Couldry said. “We serve 1.5 million kids at no cost. We never bill the parents.”
Many Shriners were in attendance for the grand re-opening Thursday night and said they are excited for the opportunities the new country club will create.
“It’s been part of the city,” Couldry said. “I’m the 127th potentate, so we’ve been here a few years. We want to keep that history going. That’s our goal.”
