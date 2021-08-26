The Missouri Department of Transportation has whittled down its alternatives for the Interstate-229 bridge project.
As the double-decker bridge slowly deteriorated, MoDOT considered alternative plans. Through meetings with local organizations and businesses over the last three years, MoDOT narrowed down its list to three alternatives.
“We've taken a lot of things into consideration,” said Shannon Kusilek, the MoDOT planning manager for the Northwest district. “Things we’ve heard from citizens, from the business community, from the stockyards area, we're trying to kind of meld a lot of things together.”
A lot of considerations go into this process — traffic volume, freight numbers, business growth and the Riverfront redevelopment. And each proposal has its pros and cons. Some plans could force companies to relocate, while others could limit port access.
“We've got to see what the long-term needs of the bridge is and whether we need to keep it or not,” Kusilek said. “We also want to make sure that we promote Downtown revitalization because that was one of the big things we've heard over the years, as well as Riverfront development and maintaining freight movement.”
The first alternative — “2nd and Main streets” — routes traffic to a multilane road on Main Street. The road would eventually cross over the railroad tracks before continuing in the same location as the existing bridge.
The second alternative — “Roundabouts” — would bring traffic onto Felix Street, where there would be a roundabout or signalized intersection. Traffic would then either continue Downtown or along Second Street, crossing over the railroad tracks and continuing in the same location as the existing bridge.
The third alternative — “Boulevard east of tracks” — would be a boulevard that runs on the east side of the railroad tracks. Charles Street would have a signalized intersection as an entry point into Downtown.
Leaving the double-decker bridge and rehabbing it is also an option, but MoDOT prefers tearing it down because of the cost to maintain it.
“We got these three (alternatives) right now and are trying to dive into which is the best one,” Kusilek said. “It's a lot to think about.”
That’s why MODOT is presenting the alternatives to local organizations and businesses, like the Downtown Community Improvement District.
“We wanted to make sure that it did an impact in regards to Riverfront,” said Ron Barbosa, a member of the Downtown Community Improvement District. “I think that they're taking all that into consideration, so we're very excited to get this far. But hopefully, it comes about in my lifetime.”
Some projects, specifically the Riverfront development, have been put on hold, as the city waits for a decision.
“It's time for some action, so we can move on with some other projects that may or may not be able to happen, depending on the fate of the I-229 bridge,” City Councilman Brian Myers said.
MoDOT will use the feedback from these stakeholder meetings to decide on a final alternative plan by the end of the year. That plan will then be presented to the public for comment.
“We're going to hopefully get this down to just one alignment or one idea that we all can see, we agree with, that we can move forward with, because we do need to come up with something here pretty soon,” Kusilek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.