Mitchell Park Plaza, Lofts at 415 under new management

Mitchell Park Plaza, located 1300 S. 11th St., and Lofts at 415, located 415 N. 3rd St., will now operate under new management for the foreseeable future.
Block Multifamily Group, a real estate service operating out of Lenexa, Kansas, will undertake managerial responsibilities for the apartment building located in the heart of Downtown St. Joseph.
Time Equities Inc. will remain the owner of the building. Residents of Mitchell Park Plaza were made aware of the transition of management at the beginning of the month, and payments for residents’ leases will be made to a different portal at the beginning of October.
A representative who works inside of the Mitchell Park Plaza leasing office believes the ownership group wanted to transition to a management group who could expand upon the improvements of the apartment building. The building has added a rooftop lawn, an indoor playground for kids and a swimming pool that is in the process of opening to residents.
According to the same representative from Mitchell Park Plaza, the transition of management won’t change how procedures are done within the apartment building, which used to be a MeadWestvaco factory that closed in 2004.
A request for an interview has yet to be fulfilled by Block Multifamily Group in regard to the transition of managerial responsibilities.
