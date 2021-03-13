With the ever-changing flow of goods and services through supply-chain management, Missouri Western State University and other companies have worked closely with one another as interest in the career field has grown.
“We work with the instructors and professors trying to either present to their classes or bring people out here to see what manufacturing is like and what their job would be like to work at Altec,” said Wade Wetlaufer, procurement manager for Altec in St. Joseph.
Supply-chain management is a multi-step process and many different companies can be involved from beginning to end until products are brought to the consumer. Altec, which is a leading equipment and service provider for a multitude of markets and located at 2106 S. Riverside Road, finds itself with a supply-chain management group being more driven by data now than 15 years ago in order to put its buying power in the right position, Wetlaufer said.
“Our job in the procurement group as supply-chain managers is to look at the spend, manage the spend as best we can for the long term and look for suppliers that can continue to grow with us,” Wetlaufer said.
Officials at Altec and Missouri Western noticed that with the interest of supply-chain management growing over the years, a strong relationship between the two can help the next generation of managers better understand what the field entails. Wetlaufer, a member of the business council at the university, said Altec plans to take on at least one supply-chain major as an intern with the company and also work with instructors, including Dr. Amit Verma, whose specialty as an assistant professor is supply-chain management.
Verma said he has seen a new light shed on the career field recently in companies.
“There’s a lot of light thrown in this direction especially now in the pandemic because businesses have started realizing the potential of having an efficient process mapped out,” Verma said. “What has happened due to COVID is it’s kind of free marketing for the supply chain because now everybody knows and understands the basic fundamentals.”
Another company that has been in touch with Missouri Western about possible recruitment is Nor-Am Cold Storage, which has many locations throughout the Midwest, including two in St. Joseph. Ashley Albers, vice president of human resources, said the individuals in charge of logistics at Nor-Am are typically recruited from Iowa State University’s supply-chain management program, but that Missouri Western has welcomed her to speak with Griffon students in their intro-level supply-chain management courses.
“We’re recruiting supply-chain management because they understand the service we provide and the customers we work for,” Albers said.
The pandemic has brought twists and turns and caused companies to pivot. Supplying PPE and masks are items that became very high in demand and have caused some companies to look for experts who can help maintain the flow of these goods and meet the demands.
“Recently, Mosaic reached out to us and they have created a couple of internships that are very new. We’re very excited about that,” Verma said.
As the supply-chain management career field has garnered more attention among business students at Missouri Western, Verma said the hope is to expose students to all of the different aspects the major has to offer, including transportation and logistics, warehousing, demand planning, strategy and a focus on data analytics.
