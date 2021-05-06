Missouri Western professor, student research on delivery drivers

A Missouri Western State University professor and student have conducted research that examines the wage structure of tipped delivery drivers.
Professor Amit Verma and Preston Ewing, A senior at the Craig School of Business, will propose different data and analytic-based techniques for fair distribution of customer orders to delivery drivers. The abstract of the research mainly centers around pizza delivery drivers.
“What we found out was if an establishment has four delivery drivers, the distribution of wage is not fair,” said Verma.
Both Verma and Ewing will look to create software that designs a system that businesses can use to assign orders for delivery drivers in a more orderly and even matter.
The two have collected an extensive amount of data based on salary distribution of delivery drivers in St. Joseph. The components taken into account for their research are tipped minimum wage, mileage reimbursement and estimated tip values.
“In my area of research, I work with routing,” said Verma. “In the field of routing, your typical objective is how do I minimize cost? In that sense, this is a different problem altogether because we are not worried about minimizing cost, we’re trying to create fair routes.”
The basic version of the software the two are designing is almost completed. From there, they will look to receive feedback in which they can tweak the software and create a full version in order to share with companies who wish to utilize the system they have designed.
