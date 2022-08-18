Unemployment in Missouri continues to hit record lows two years after the COVID-19 pandemic left many out of work.
The preliminary July unemployment rate in Missouri is 2.5%, the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted rate since the data series began in 1976, according to a report from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The previous lowest rate was in June at 2.8%. St. Joseph's rate was even lower.
Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said officials have been watching the numbers closely.
"In June, the projected rate for St. Joseph was 2.2% unemployment, so that means about 1,300 people unemployed. And on our jobs board alone, there's 680 open jobs in St. Joseph. So that's a lot of jobs. And obviously, we know not every job that's open in St. Joe is on our jobs board," Bailey said. "So basically there's probably about as many jobs open as there are people unemployed. So that's really an indicator that if you want a job, you can get one in St. Joe."
Hiring agencies in town have been hard at work to help people get jobs and bring the unemployment numbers down.
Casey Huskey, business developer for Express Employment Professionals, said finding people even willing to work has been a major challenge.
"Really, the challenge for us was finding people that wanted to get back to work, and there was a lot of that. I don't know if people got complacent for not working so long or working remotely during the pandemic, but we've seen it improve since the pandemic's not so much of a scare anymore," Huskey said. "And people are kind of getting back out and doing their thing. We've had an incredible year so far, probably the best ever. But, you know, there's always room to grow."
Vern Patterson, the owner of Express Employment Professionals, said another struggle employers have seen is not only getting people to show up but to stay longer than a few days.
"Probably right now what we're trying to do is get more permanent positions where they work through us to get a good look at the person, make sure there's going to be a good fit for both, that they have the skills to do the job and the culture," Patterson said. "And then after a certain amount of time, it rolls over onto their payroll, and then they've got a job for the rest of their life if they want it."
Bailey said it's important to keep people employed and companies full so the community can continue to see growth.
"If companies don't have people to fill their jobs, they're going to go to cities that can fill their jobs," she said. "So it's very important to our city if we want to keep all of our companies working, employing people that we help them fill their gaps."
