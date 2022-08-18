Express Employment Professionals

The preliminary July unemployment rate in Missouri is 2.5%, the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted rate since the data was recorded starting in 1976. The previous lowest rate was in June at 2.8%.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Unemployment in Missouri continues to hit record lows two years after the COVID-19 pandemic left many out of work.

The preliminary July unemployment rate in Missouri is 2.5%, the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted rate since the data series began in 1976, according to a report from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The previous lowest rate was in June at 2.8%. St. Joseph's rate was even lower.

