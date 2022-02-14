Missouri businesses were among the nation's best in shifting their practices to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to recent statistics posted to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s official website, Missouri ranks third in pandemic-proof small businesses.
"We are proud to be third in the nation for pandemic-proof small businesses," Parson said. "Thanks to our balanced approach during the pandemic, we never forced businesses to close. Instead, we empowered them to adjust and adapt to changing situations.”
Small businesses have had to pivot in ways they didn’t think they would ever have to and for some, adjusting to customer needs was a non-issue.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, some of the top businesses to launch during the pandemic were online reselling, digital marketing agency, delivery service and consulting firms.
Sumner, Carter, Hardy & Schwichtenberg P.C. is a financial consulting firm in St. Joseph. Working with business owners through Paycheck Protection Program and Employee Retention Tax Credit paperwork is as pandemic-specific of a service a firm like it could provide. PPP loans were a major part of the local firm’s business as the pandemic progressed.
“We did a lot of PPP loans. It probably was north of a hundred. Those PPP loans were very time-sensitive," said Charles Schwichtenberg, Sumner, Carter, Hardy & Schwichtenberg P.C. partner. "When those programs are running, there was only a certain amount of dollars allocated, so, we had to make sure our clients when they come in the door, they get out quickly because you never know when the door is gonna shut.”
Schwichtenberg said the firm also expanded its, portal making it easier for clients to submit documents while also strengthening its network with better security, an aspect of their business that meets security standards set forth by the Internal Revenue Service.
“We use everything we can. From a security standpoint, we use top-of-the-line stuff,” said Schwichtenberg.
The pandemic forced many businesses to have virtual meetings and do remote work, an aspect of operations that many found to be convenient for both the employer and employee whether at a small business level or large corporate level. According to a Findstack.com report, 16% of companies across the world have gone completely remote.
