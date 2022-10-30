MISOSURI RIVER

Transport360, St. Joseph’s port along the Missouri River, is seeing less barge traffic due to low water levels.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Drought is expected to continue in the Missouri River basin, bringing down water levels and bottom lines.

According to the National Weather Service, 75% of the Missouri River basin, which stretches from the Rocky Mountains in Montana to St. Louis, is in a drought, and forecasts show it continuing through the winter with above-average temperatures and less precipitation.

