Missouri ranked 8th in best states for nurses

A new study shows Missouri is the eighth-best state to work in as a nurse.

The study from WalletHub graded all 50 states based on two categories: opportunities and competition along with work environment.

States ranked in the top 10 were shown to have the most nursing job opportunities, according to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub.

“Some of these states have mandatory overtime restrictions and have implemented a nursing licensure compact law,” Gonzalez said. “Among other things, this means that the hospitals and employers of nurses in those states are able to offer competitive salaries and good working conditions.”

The report showed Missouri nurses have the fourth-highest annual nursing salary. Adjusted for the cost of living, the average annual salary for registered nurses is $73,263, and nurse practitioners earn an average of $118,811.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult for hospitals to maintain their entire nursing staff with the high price tag. Gonzalez said there were adjustments and considerations made by hospitals in order to maintain as much of the nursing staff as they could.

“States that succeed in retaining their nursing staff manage to do so by helping with work-life balance through more flexible work schedules,” Gonzalez said. “Making sure the nurses were adequately protected during the pandemic also ensured the stability of the staff.”

Missouri ranked eighth in opportunity and competition among those looking for nursing jobs. While the number of jobs available certainly is a factor in looking for that first stepping stone gig right out of school, Dominique Bigelow, a registered nurse and nurse recruiter for Mosaic Life Care, said there’s more to the process.

“It is important to look beyond the scope of the specific job role. It is important to look at the culture of an organization and make sure that their vision and goals align with your own,” Bigelow said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nursing profession is projected to grow by 7% by 2029.