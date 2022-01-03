Midwest Method, a CrossFit company, has moved from its location on Frederick Avenue to Downtown St. Joseph, just in time for all those New Year’s exercise resolutions.
The new building, located at the intersection of Seventh and Charles streets, is more spacious, although it has about the same square footage as the old location.
“(Clients) love just the openness,” said Amber Smith, the owner of Midwest Method. “Before we had a couple of rooms so if we had a large class, it would kind of chop that class up. Now we can have a large class and there's a huge community aspect to it, which is pretty much what defines CrossFit for us.”
The building used to be occupied by an insurance company, so the move required a lot of reconstruction. But the biggest task was moving all the equipment, from bike machines to dumbbells.
“It was quite a process,” Smith said. “There was a decent amount of demo that had to be done — scraping and painting ceilings, the plywood walls and lacquering those. We built brand new bathrooms, so new plumbing and bathrooms and showers.”
The first class at the new location was held on Dec. 20. Smith said the gym is prepared for any potential uptick in clients due to New Year’s resolutions.
“If you're looking for something new, if you're looking for something you've never tried before or if your New Year's resolution every year has been to get in shape and you kind of fall off after a week or two or three, it's a huge benefit to come and try something like what we offer,” Smith said.
The skill level of their clients is a wide range, from beginners to experts.
“We've got people that have never touched a barbell in their life,” Smith said. “We have people that say they only run if someone's chasing them. It doesn't matter where you've come from, we kind of teach you the foundations. We continue to coach you as you grow.”
Midwest Method is the latest business that has popped up Downtown. The growth of the area is the reason why they picked the location, Smith said.
“There’s definitely a ton of growth down here,” Smith said. “All the smaller businesses are popping up left and right. I think I love the community of it the most. Even though a lot of people might not know what we do yet, we've already kind of been welcomed with open arms. People are sharing our social media and encouraging more people to walk through the doors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.