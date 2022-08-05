The internet company Mercury Broadband opened the doors to a new service center in St. Joseph on Friday.
The grand opening was celebrated at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting at the site located at 5802 Corporate Drive with employees and community members in attendance.
Mercury Broadband provides internet and cell service to homes and businesses in rural areas across the Midwest. According to its website, its approach to serving rural customers was developed by "extending high capacity fiberoptic networks with the range, reliability and flexibility of carrier-class wireless technologies."
Garrett Wiseman, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Mercury Broadband, said the goal is for the service to reach 40,000 homes in the area, specifically rural homes. The company has built 10 towers that will cover the surrounding St. Joseph area.
Wiseman also said they are looking to hire 30 people in the area. They have already hired 10 people and will be expanding as operations ramp up.
"We provide a white glove installation service and we actually send a professional technician out to go out and install the equipment on your home," Wiseman said. "We make sure that you get a good, solid connection and we've got a great team behind us to support this for our customers."
Brett Rhodes, the general manager of the St. Joseph Service Center, said that the branch is making local hirings.
"This is a great achievement overall, just getting the branch out to these different areas," Rhodes said. "We're incredibly excited to be here."
Many St. Joseph officials were in attendance at the ribbon-cutting, including Mayor John Josendale. He welcomed Mercury Broadband to St. Joseph and said the community was excited about the arrival.
"The commitment that you're making to be here, I think is extremely important," Josendale said. "One of the things we hear all the time is the need for the broadband ... We're anxious to work with you."
Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said that she is looking forward to the partnership with Mercury.
"We're excited to have your team here," Redmond said. "We're excited to see what our partnership with broadband will look like for years to come. It's very important for us to continue to do our work and have that kind of development to have successful partners like you."
Wiseman said that the company will continue to expand going forward.
"We're getting ready to expand and build, start building additional sites," Wiseman said. "The crews are getting ready to start bringing in a bunch of equipment. We're going to be building additional towers and expanding to more rural areas and the surrounding communities in the same area."
