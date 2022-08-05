Mercury Broadband ribbon-cutting

CEO Garrett Wiseman, center left, and General Manager Brett Rhodes, center right, prepare to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Mercury Broadband's service center in St. Joseph

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The internet company Mercury Broadband opened the doors to a new service center in St. Joseph on Friday.

The grand opening was celebrated at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting at the site located at 5802 Corporate Drive with employees and community members in attendance.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

