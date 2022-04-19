Medical marijuana dispensaries cash in during month of March

After being legalized back in 2018, the medical marijuana industry has begun making headway, and sales at Missouri dispensaries have reflected the upswing.
In the month of March, dispensaries around Missouri eclipsed $30 million in sales. A strong month put overall sales for the 17-month program at almost $300 million total.
“I think the stigma around cannabis goes down every single day,” said Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association.
Over 180 dispensaries can be found in Missouri to service medical marijuana patients. People can seek a medical card for conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and numerous others. According to Cardetti, the next month could be even bigger than the last from a sales standpoint.
“March was the first month that the state actually sold $1 million of medical marijuana a day. That was a record in Missouri, but quite frankly, we’re not sure it's a record that’ll even stand for another month,” Cardetti said.
In July of last year, St. Joseph was introduced to Vertical Enterprise’s flagship dispensary. Despite a slow start for the business, which also has its cultivation facility planted in St. Joseph, the receptiveness of the public was welcoming, according to CEO Chris McHugh.
“We didn’t really know what to expect and this community has been great. We've done our best to be good community members and I think we’ve been accepted like any other business would and maybe even more so. I think some people were very excited,” McHugh said.
McHugh knows that for some, seeking medical marijuana for a patient's ailments can be an overwhelming experience. This is why McHugh believes the layout of the company’s only dispensary was designed to leave those doubts at the door with its wine tasting-type setting.
“We try everything we can to make it very welcoming for people. We want them to have a great experience,” McHugh said. “We don't want them to be nervous at all. We just wanted to make it as welcoming as possible, and we thought that sort of atmosphere would be something people could be comfortable in.”
Currently, Vertical Enterprise is one of 188 dispensaries statewide approved for operation and one of 47 cultivation facilities approved by the state as well.
One of the more contributing factors to dispensary success in the state will be the sales accumulated on April 20, otherwise known as “420.” Both McHugh and Cardetti expect sales to boost on what many consider the marijuana holiday.
