With the repeal of St. Joseph's mask mandate late Tuesday, the ball is now in the court of local businesses to decide whether face coverings need to be worn on their premises.
The decision to terminate the mask mandate by the City Council has come with its fair share of criticism, and some of that now is likely to transfer to businesses no matter which stance they decide to take.
Cris Coffman, owner of Nesting Goods at 615 Felix St., said she will continue to enforce mask wearing for customers and employees until the time to do away with the store’s policy is right.
“Science and leading experts tell us that we should still be wearing masks, so that is what we base our decisions on,” Coffman said. “Ultimately, it comes down to we want to stay safe and we also want our customers to be safe shopping in our space.”
The owners of Unique Creations Salon, located at 3601 Faraon St., said they have decided to err on the side of flexibility in order to accommodate customers. The business will not require masks for their employees or those visiting, coverings will be provided at no charge upon request.
Adam Meisinger, co-owner of Unique Creations, said backlash isn’t something he worries about considering the cleaning procedures staff already followed even before the pandemic.
“I don’t really worry about that. When they’re standing on their feet eight to 10 hours a day wearing the mask, it is difficult," Meisinger said. "But if a customer does request a stylist to wear a mask, we are more than happy to accommodate.”
While Unique Creations and Nesting Goods have chosen opposite positions with their decisions on masks, another local business has taken a stance in the middle.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub, 2501 Messanie St., is planning to have employees wear masks until they vaccinated but won’t require customers to use them. However, the business is offering an incentivized approach. Customers who do opt to wear masks in the establishment will be given a 15% discount on their bill when they dine in.
It’s an approach that owner Michelle Margulies felt was best given how strict the business had to be when the city-wide mask mandate was first put in place.
“When the mask mandate first went into effect, we had a lot of people walk out of here because we were enforcing the mask mandate," Margulies said. "It was pretty painful because those were people that were paying customers.”
Margulies said comments she has seen on the restaurant’s Facebook post regarding the new policy saw some express their generosity given the compromise.
“Some people are saying ‘Hey, you don’t have to give me 15% off, I’m going to wear the mask anyway,” Margulies said. “I thought, OK here’s a compromise, we won’t enforce the mandate, but I’m going to reward people for helping me keep my staff and my business going.”
