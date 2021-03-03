For just the second time ever, restaurants throughout the St. Joseph area will put their best foot forward for Restaurant Week from now until March 11. This time, restaurants will offer unique menu items to showcase other special deals.
“Our thought process on restaurant week is we really wanted to show where we shine, and not something that we do different, but what you're gonna have every day when you come back. So, two things we have on there are seafood court bouillon and our pontchartrain pasta,” said August Bennington, a server at Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks located at 224 N. 4th Street in Downtown St. Joseph.
With business fluctuating over the past 12 months due to the pandemic, restaurants find this to be the perfect opportunity to increase business and the timing of Restaurant Week will allow them to do just that.
“When you have a week like this where you have multiple restaurants doing that, it can really band together and show how St. Joe shines.
Gabriel Palmer took over Lino’s Pizza in the East Hills Shopping Center in late 2019 from original owner Lino Ingargiola. He decided to pay homage to Ingargiola by offering a customer favorite as one of Lino’s special menu items: spaghetti with meat sauce, a side salad and a garlic knot for $10 with a choice of a drink for a dollar more.
“That was something that was very requested whenever we reopened was doing the pastas because that was one big thing that Lino did and I've been very hesitant to do it just because of adding things to the menu, but I thought it would be something great to do for Restaurant Week,” said Palmer.
There are 30 food establishments and providers taking part in this year’s Restaurant Week in St. Joseph. More information on all of the unique menu items and specials is only available for a limited time, customers can go to stjrestaurantweek.com.