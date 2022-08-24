As recovery from the pandemic continues, several people are looking to sell and buy businesses in and around St. Joseph.
Annette Weeks, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University's Craig School of Business, has been working closely with local business owners who are wanting to sell. She said several people are reaching out.
“Currently there's an influx of businesses that want to sell. Part of that reasoning could be they made it through the pandemic and they knew that wasn't a good time to sell because revenue was down. Banks weren't wanting to loan when sales were down," Weeks said. "So they've worked to increase them back up to where they're profitable and doing well. So that is why there's many businesses for sale right now.”
One local business looking for a new buyer is Taco Bandito at 1601 St. Joseph Ave. Roger and Theresa Vanover have owned the restaurant for 25 years and said they need to take a step back due to health concerns. They've been looking to sell for more than three years.
“I've got health problems. I had open heart surgery in November 2019,” Roger Vanover said. "We didn't think people would be wanting to buy anything during the pandemic. Now we're at the point where we don't have a lot of choice. Between inflation and the pandemic and getting people to come to work ... it's slowed a lot of stuff down. We want the business to keep going, we'd like to sell to someone interested in continuing the business."
Weeks said it’s important that people continue to bring new business to town because of the benefits to the community.
“Retaining businesses for our community and our region has always been a priority because they've shown success and it's an opportunity for other entrepreneurs, people who want to be business owners, but they're not really sure what they want to do or start their own. So we've always taken a role of helping businesses that want to sell, to transition, to new ownership because that's a priority,” Weeks said. “A couple of years ago, we went so far as to have a web page where people are able to post their businesses so that others can see what businesses are willing to transfer within our community.”
St. Joseph has seen several new businesses brought to the area, including retail, construction, food and more.
“We're working with a wide variety of businesses right now that are looking to sell and those looking to buy and it's across industries," Weeks said. "So we've got service businesses, we've got retail businesses, we have construction businesses, eateries. So there is a wide variety of choices right now."
All the food at Taco Bandito is made on-site and with secret recipes, which is why Theresa Vanover said their loyal customer base has made the job worth it. But with her husband's health problems, she said she can't run the business herself.
"We've got a lot of people, they tell us almost daily how happy they are that we've made it through the pandemic and keep doing what we're doing because they love our business so well. Like we said, a lot of loyalty with our customers."
Those looking to sell or buy a business can contact the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.