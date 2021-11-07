Chasing a dream can be a tantalizing experience for many, but for Ryan Vogel, the desire to own a food truck was one he always knew he wanted to go after.
While pursuing another career, Vogel knew he had to make a change for himself and for his loved ones.
“I was in retail management for over 10 years,” Vogel said. “I kind of wanted to do something by myself, and not only for myself, but for my family, rather than basically putting in all the hours for somebody else and being treated as a number.”
After searching high and low for the perfect mobile kitchen, Vogel eventually landed on the truck that would become Vogel’s Burgers, Pizza, & More. A family affair, the St. Joseph business also involves his oldest daughter, Emily, who said this is a moment her father has been dreaming of since she was a child.
“It’s great because he's been wanting to do it since I was a little kid,” Emily Vogel said. “He just hasn't had the time to be able to do it, and now he’s finally able to do it.”
With the food truck bearing the family's last name, Ryan Vogel said the opportunity to work with his daughter is an amazing experience.
“It feels awesome,” he said. “I love being able to include my family and have them be able to come out and help me. Who’s better to have in your side pocket right there than those who love you most?”
While Vogel has been producing meals for years at get-togethers, family members can’t help but reminisce about the days when it was all just an idea. Stephen Bailey, Ryan Vogel’s brother-in-law, said he remembers when the food truck was just a small conversation at the family cookout.
“It’s awesome for me to be able to witness this,” Bailey said. “I’ve known him practically my whole life, and seeing him pursue something that’s going to make him really happy for a long time is something very special.”
As for what's next when it comes to the business, Vogel said he plans on expanding as much as he can while maintaining his local roots.
“I’m going to try and stay as local as I can,” he said. “Hopefully after I’m all said and done, I’ll have three or four trucks running around and will have left a nice little legacy here for my family.”
More information about Vogel’s Burgers, Pizza, & More, including locations where the business will be serving meals, can be found on its Facebook page.
